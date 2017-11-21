Company Asks Nova Scotia for Permission to Put Plastic Bags in Landfill

China’s forthcoming import ban on recyclable materials could impact the Halifax government’s budget by more than a million of dollars, and the company that processes the materials has asked the Nova Scotia government for permission to dump plastic bags in a landfill.

The municipality's paper and plastic recyclable materials have been mainly sent to China. Of the government's $2,166,000 recycling revenues in the prior fiscal year, $1,660,000 derived from selling materials to the country.