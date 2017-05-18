Community Will Be Consulted on Any Changes to Garbage Programs

Whatever Saskatoon decides to do to get more garbage out of the landfill, there will be lots of communication with residents beforehand.

During an environment committee meeting Monday, Mayor Charlie Clark noted there’s a “huge amount of community engagement” when it comes to dealing with garbage and said the city will need to get creative to ensure that residents are consulted with and informed about any changes to existing garbage programs.

“I expect there’s going to be a lot of room for some degree of confusion,” Clark said during the meeting. read more >>