The city of Toronto's budget committee approved a pair of rate increases Friday as the 2018 budget process got underway at city hall.

The committee approved a water rate hike of five per cent and a solid waste hike of 1.9 per cent, though the committee members also approved a freeze on parking rates.

Water, waste management and parking constitute the city's three fee-for-service programs, which are primarily funded by individual users instead of taxes.

