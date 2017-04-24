Collection Depot Program to Return in 2018, Says City

While the city will be without its collection depot program in 2017, city officials say this is only a pause for the program, not a complete elimination.

“I wouldn’t call it a step backwards. It is a pause,” said Lisa Legault, director of solid waste. “It does not change the momentum and the commitment of council in achieving waste diversion. It gives us the opportunity to look at some of the more permanent solutions for organic waste and hazardous household waste.”

The program, which is made up of the treecycling program, the hazardous household waste program and the leaf and yard depot, costs the city $400,000 a year. The savings from the cancellation of the program in 2017 will go towards filling the $10.3-million budget shortfall created by the loss of the grants-in-lieu program for SaskEnergy and SaskPower. Council approved the cancellation at its amended budget meeting on April 18. read more >>