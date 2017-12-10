Collection Bills Set to Rise When Curbside Recycling Kicks In: Medicine Hat

Hatters will see pennies per day added to their garbage collection bill as of Jan. 1, but also a new line item that will be set at zero until the city’s curbside recycling program is operating this spring.

At that time, $4 to $5 could be added to monthly bills that are only set to rise by 42 cents in general fee increases, according to business plans presented to council this week.

Last year council approved the program that will be operated by Can-Pak Environmental Services, which will also purchase the city's recycling and sorting plant.