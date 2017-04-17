Coaldale Delays Curbside Composting Program

The Town of Coaldale has put off implementation of its new curbside composting program due to delays with procuring wheeled carts, but have decided to use much larger bins when the program does go into effect.

Council made the decision to increase the size of the wheeled carts planned for curbside composting from 120 litres to 240 litres.

However, a lack of available bins for the town to purchase means the planned May start date for the program will have to be put off – possibly as late as next spring.

Cindy L’Hirondelle, Coaldale’s Development and Environmental Services manager, told council a request for proposal issued last month to provide the town with the needed bins resulted in no offers. read more >>