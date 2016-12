Local resident Lisa White is upset with the size of recycling piles at the waste transfer station in Olds.

White was at the transfer station last week. She was so concerned with what she saw that she brought some photos to the Albertan.

“I thought, ‘I need to send these pictures to someone because now I’m mad,’” she said.

White goes to the waste transfer station frequently on behalf of an entity that works with clients. They bring shredded paper to the facility.