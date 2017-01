Halifax's manager of solid waste says residents across the municipality have embraced the clear bag program that was introduced more than a year ago.

The municipality says 24 per cent less garbage has made its way into landfills since the ban on the use of all but one black bag for curbside trash.

"Just to put that in perspective garbage-wise, that's 14,000 tonnes of material that's no longer landfilled," said Matt Keliher. read more >>