Clear Bags for Garbage in Howick

All users of the Howick Landfill Site are required to place their garbage in clear/transparent waste disposal bags effective April 1, 2017.

Disposal bags may be coloured as long as all contents are visible to landfill staff and curb side collection employees. Howick Township is trying to extend the life of the landfill site and over the last few years has adopted a few new programs to do this, as well as help to protect the environment. Programs include the recycling of electronic waste (i.e. hard drives, monitors, TVs, etc.) and partnering with Call2Recycle to recycle consumer batteries and cell phones.

