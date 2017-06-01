City Trying to Get Torontonians to Stop Filling Recycling Bins with Garbage

Many Torontonians are confused about what goes in the recycling bin and what goes in the garbage can, and that confusion costs the city millions of dollars each year. So the city has launched a six-month pilot project that has inspectors going through residential recycling bins to catch unwanted material.

According to the city's waste management department, 25 per cent of what's collected from recycling bins doesn't belong there. So Robert Orpin, the city's director of waste collection and litter operations, says they've hired a team of temporary staff to visually inspect what's inside your blue bin. read more >>