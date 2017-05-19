City to Start Daily Garbage Collection in Flood-stricken Areas

Citizens in flood-stricken areas of the city will soon be receiving daily garbage collection as they begin to clean up their homes.

The city announced the initiative Wednesday morning, saying it would begin daily garbage collection in those areas for the next three weeks as soon as it is safe to access streets in and around the affected areas. Until curbside garbage pickup begins in those areas, impacted residents can bring household garbage to the barricades at the end of their streets where it will be collected daily.

The city also warned residents in flooded areas that items that have come into contact with flood waters may have been exposed to contaminants and urged people to wash their hands after handling soaked material and to take extra precautions when handling these items, including wearing protective clothing. read more >>