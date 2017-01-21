Hamilton Poised to Finally Kill Long-studied Sludge Incinerator

Hamilton is about to formally flush the controversial idea of burning sewage sludge in an incinerator.

But the latest proposed alternative — turning treated human feces into fertilizer or fuel — has historically received a rough ride in Hamilton, too.

Councillors will be asked next week to approve the $106-million construction of a public-private plant to dry the city's sewage sludge, turn it into pellets and sell it.

If the project at the Woodward Avenue treatment plant goes ahead, it would kill a decade of controversial studies and project pitches for a sludge-burning incinerator.