City Plans to Expand Organic Waste Pickup to All Smaller Residences by 2019

All Montrealers living in houses, small apartment buildings and plexes will have organic waste collection – for food scraps, anyway — by 2019, Mayor Denis Coderre pledged on Tuesday.

Only seven of the 19 Montreal boroughs offer organic waste pick-up to all residences with eight units or less on their territories, although all of them had at least started to offer composting pickup as of 2016. A year earlier, there was no composting program in half of the boroughs.

“We can no longer afford to be wasteful and send tonnes and tonnes of waste to landfills,” Coderre said at a news conference attended by Montreal chef Martin Picard. Picard filmed a series of videos for the city that were launched on social media on Tuesday to encourage residents to use brown organic waste bins with lids that the city will distribute at more and more doors in the next two years to collect compostable food scraps. read more >>