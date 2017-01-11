City of Winnipeg Alleges Composting Company Samborksi Owes $72k

by

The City of Winnipeg alleges it's owed money from a local composting company that’s no stranger to legal battles.

In a statement of claim filed at Manitoba’s Court of Queen’s Bench in late December, the city demands Samborksi Environmental Ltd., pay $72,021 for using the Brady Road Landfill to dump their materials.

According to the document, the city says it struck a customer service agreement with the company back in September 2010, allowing Samborksi to open a credit account and pay a monthly tab to use the landfill. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™