City of Winnipeg Alleges Composting Company Samborksi Owes $72k

The City of Winnipeg alleges it's owed money from a local composting company that’s no stranger to legal battles.

In a statement of claim filed at Manitoba’s Court of Queen’s Bench in late December, the city demands Samborksi Environmental Ltd., pay $72,021 for using the Brady Road Landfill to dump their materials.

According to the document, the city says it struck a customer service agreement with the company back in September 2010, allowing Samborksi to open a credit account and pay a monthly tab to use the landfill. read more >>