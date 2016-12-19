City of Vancouver Is Playing Catch-up after Waste Collection Delays

Vancouver resident Dawn Chavda says the city hasn't swung by to collect waste outside her house on Adanac Street for almost three weeks now.

In her area, garbage is picked up every two weeks and there has been another week delay because of the wintry conditions.

"It's getting a little dire," said Chavda.

She lives in a house with two suites that is home to six other people and a few cats. She said the garbage and litter piles up pretty quick, but the extra week delay has meant that the bins no longer close. read more >>