City of Regina Working to Increase Landfill Diversion Rate, Reduce Resident Waste

When it comes to the disposing of solid waste, Regina residents are at the top of the pack in Canada.

And when it comes to keeping that waste from landfills, residents are at the bottom.

It is not a great combination, but it’s one the city hopes to change.

According to data in the city’s annual report, which comes from the Municipal Benchmarking Network’s 2015 Performance Measurement Report, residents produce .83 tonnes of solid waste per household. This puts Regina above Toronto (.42), Waterloo (.45) and Calgary (.69) when it comes to per household waste. read more >>