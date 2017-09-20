City of Guelph Losing Money on Processing Recyclables

For the most part, the cost waste collection and processing in Guelph is either on par or better than comparative municipalities. That is according to a report coming before councillors a special meeting of city council on Monday evening.

The report, an interim check-in ahead of the final waste resources review coming to council in November, lays out how much money is being spent when it comes to Guelph’s garbage, recyclables and organic waste.

For the interim report, six facet of waste services in the city were examined: collections, organics, the public drop-off and transfer station, municipal special hazardous waste, residual waste and the material recovery facility. Per the report, costs for the first five in Guelph came in either at par or below the rates seen in other municipalities. read more >>