City Not Ready to Trash Waste Bylaw Changes as It Looks to Compile List of Amendments

There won’t be any changes made yet to the city’s controversial Waste Management and Wildlife Attractant Bylaw as the department in charge of collecting waste and recycling is still assessing the fallout from the latest revisions.

The city’s director of Public Works and Utilities, Colin Innes, said he is giving the new bylaw amendments a chance to resonate and be absorbed within the community before coming back to city council with a possible new list of amendments, or scrapping the changes made in January. read more >>