City Garbage Collectors Fear Privatization in New Year

The union that represents 500 of the City of Toronto’s garbage collectors says it fears Mayor John Tory will order that waste collection east of Yonge Street be contracted out in the New Year.

CUPE Local 416 vice president Matt Figliano says his union has reason to believe officials are preparing a proposal to privatize remaining garbage collection, arguing that it will save money.

“City employees have been flexible in waste collection. They have shown willingness to work with the city, but in response, Mayor Tory wants to kick them to the curb, just like the trash they collect.” read more >>

