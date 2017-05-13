Saskatoon exploring ways to cut back on landfill waste

City of Saskatoon staff are considering ways to decrease the amount of material that ends up in the landfill, including different options for charging people for garbage pickup and examining the logistics of a mandatory compost program.

As part of efforts to divert 70 per cent of material from the landfill by 2023, the city hired a third-party consulting group to develop a waste diversion plan. The firm, Dillon Consulting, has determined that two-thirds of waste arriving at the dump comes from businesses, while the remainder comes from single- and multi-family homes.

Brenda Wallace, the city’s director of environmental and corporate initiatives, said the city plays “a very minor role” in managing waste from the commercial and industrial sectors. A report being prepared for council outlines what other cities are doing to clamp down on this waste — such as banning certain materials at the landfill and requiring businesses to have recycling programs in place. read more >>