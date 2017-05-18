City’s Business Waste Diversion Strategy Shows Results

Introducing the collection of recyclable asphalt shingles from roofing businesses last year resulted in 2.3 million kilograms diverted from the landfill, city council learned on Monday.

This was one of the main factors which contributed to a slight decline of 36 kg per capita in overall business sector waste disposal at the landfill in 2016.

A report was presented to council on Monday, which outlined the results from the first year of the City's five-year implementation strategy for Industrial, Commercial & Institutional (ICI) and C & D waste diversion.