Christmas Aftermath Results in Lots More of 'everything' for Recycler

The Fundy Region recycling program is running in its highest gear now that the Christmas holidays are over.

For weeks after the holiday consumer rush, the program operates at peak volumes, with some staff working overtime to process the usual January increase in material trucked to the recycling plant.

The system, which handles more than 130 truckloads in a regular month, requires all hands on deck in January, plus a few extra runs and some overtime to keep on top of the post-holiday cleanup. read more >>