Chinese E-Waste Imports Set for Permanent Reduction Due to Environmental Priorities

Imports of e-waste into China will never return to previous levels, according to Dr Steve Wong of Fukutomi Company Ltd, Executive President of the China Scrap Plastics Association.

Speaking at the recent Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) E-Scrap Committee meeting in Hong Kong, Wong said that China’s National Sword initiative and the Chinese government’s determination to prioritise environmental protection would make it very difficult - or even impossible - in the future to import contaminated Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) scrap. read more >>