China Proposes New 0.5% Contamination Standard with March 2018 Enforcement

Unconfirmed rumors that the MEP was going to loosen its contamination standards have been circulating both in the US and China this week, and these filings with the WTO confirm that. While some had hoped that the standard would be raised to 1.0%, the only material to get that specification was non-ferrous metals.

These new filings seem to show that Chinese officials are being responsive to comments filed with the WTO from groups like the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) and the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA). read more >>