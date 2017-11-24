China’s Recycling Master Plan

Following then Chinese premier Wen Jiabao’s 2006 speech, a year later the State Council (China’s Cabinet) issued a directive to all branches of the Chinese government that they should prepare for the introduction of the Circular Economy Law.

Entitled the Method for Administration of Packaging Recycling Materials, it is essentially a Master Plan for a national packaging materials, waste recovery and recycling policy that sets targets, for all government agencies to achieve the main objectives of recovering and recycling all forms of material waste, and reduce the national dependence on virgin raw material imports.

The introductory paragraph makes it clear: “All packaging must be recoverable, recyclable or compostable, no other type shall be permitted.” read more >>