Charleston County Awards New MRF Contract to Machinex

Ground has broken on Palmetto Commerce Parkway to build the MRF in North

Charleston, South Carolina. Machinex is proud to have been chosen to provide this turnkey, single-stream system that will be in operation by late summer of 2018.

With a capacity of 25 TPH, the 57,000 square-foot facility will receive more than 50,000 tons per year ofrecyclables from Charleston County curbside collection. For the past two years, the county has been

shipping their recyclables to Horry County for processing while they have been planning for this state-of-the-art recycling center.

The system includes advanced sorting technologies, such as a drum feeder and a bag opener, and a seriesof separators; a MACH OCC to sort the cardboard, a MACH One Newsto separate residential papers, anda Mach Ballistic to be used as a finishing screen to increase the quality on mixed fiber. Two MACHHyspec® optical sorters will be installed; the first one is a dual eject unit that will sort PET bottles andfiber in the same machine while the second one is a dual channel unit that will sort HDPE on the firstchannel and do an HDPE color sort on the second channel. Also included in the system are ferrous andnon-ferrous separators, a light fraction separator on glass, an aspiration system linked to a closed doorbaler for plastic film, and two trash compactors for system residue."We have worked closely in partnership with the county to design a system that handles their needs oftoday while maintaining flexibility for future changes in the material stream”, says Rusty Angel, MachinexEastern Region Sales Manager. “This MRF will be the largest, most-advanced recycling center in theentire state of South Carolina and Machinex is happy to be a part of that progress.”