Changes Coming to Fredericton Garbage and Recycling Programs

Frederictonians could see changes coming to garbage and recycling programs in the next year, following a program review.

The city was presented with recommendations from consultants that aim to raise the landfill diversion rate.

According to city councillor and public safety and environment committee chair Stephen Chase, Fredericton has a diversion rate of 19 per cent.  Chase said that’s lower than the national average and said staff are reviewing a list of recommendations that will be presented to the committee in August before the fall budget cycle. read more >>

