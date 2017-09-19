Changes Coming to Blue Box Program in Durham

Changes are coming to the Blue Box recycling program, but Durham officials are hoping residents don’t notice.

The new program is expected to start in 2019 and Craig Bartlett, the manager of waste management services, told Regional Council’s committee of the whole the transition “has to be seamless. Residents shouldn’t know there’s a difference.”

The provincial government is making changes to the program, transitioning to an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system. Municipalities, such as Durham, will no longer be responsible for collecting and marketing Blue Box recyclables. It will be the responsibility of producers who created or sold the item, such as water bottles or tin cans. read more >>