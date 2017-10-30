Cell Phones, Printers, TVs Top Items Tossed at E-waste Facility

The New Brunswick chapter of the Electronic Products Recycling Association is seeing a lot of people across the province take advantage of the free recycling service.

The not-for-profit, industry-led organization opened its NB chapter in March and diverts end-of-life electronics from landfills, recycling them in an efficient and responsible manner.

New Brunswick program director Karen Ulmanis said the free-of-charge service has worked wonderfully in its first 7 months with now more than 60 drop-off centres across the province. read more >>