Cascades Invests $21M to Increase Packaging Production

Cascades Inc., Kingsey Falls, Quebec, has announced a $21 million investment in its Cascades Inopak and Plastiques Cascades plants in Canada to increase its production of food packaging.

The company says the investment will help it to acquire equipment that will increase its production of food packaging, primarily for the fresh protein market.

$15 million will go toward the Cascades Inopak plant in Drummondville, Quebec. The funds will be used to expand the existing building and to install a high-performance recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) film manufacturing line that includes a built-in decontamination unit.

