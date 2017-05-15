Carmen Smothers Recognized for Distinguished Service Award at 2017 Waste Expo in New Orleans

The Environmental Solutions Group is proud to announce Carmen Smothers, Product Manager, Organic Waste Solutions, has been recognized by the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) for Distinguished Service at the 2017 Waste Expo, being held at the Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans Louisiana, from May 9 through May 12, 2017.

“We are so very proud to have had Carmen on the ESG team for the last 28 years,” said ESG President Pat Carroll. “Since 1989, Carmen has served with distinction in various roles – and with several companies within the ESG portfolio.”

Smothers started with Bayne Lift Systems and quickly rose through the ranks, serving as Sales and Marketing Manager from 2005 until 2015. She then worked for Heil as a Key Account Manager – where she managed a large national fleet. She also has been very active in a number of Waste-related industry associations throughout the years, including: Co-Chairing of Future Industry Leader’s Alliance (FILA) in 2015 and 2016, Statistics Program Committee for National Waste Recycling Association (NWRA) as well as supporting NWRA through participation in various regional and national events. Currently, Smothers is serving as Vice President of the Women’s Council and is a member of the EREF Auction Committee.

Smothers currently serves as the Product Manager-Organic Waste Solutions at Environmental Solutions Group since September 2016. Smothers is a graduate of Southern Wesleyan University.