Victoria Fire Department crews kept a fire at a plant filled with cardboard to be recycled from spreading Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire call at Cascades Recovery in the 2800 block of Bridge St., next to the City of Victoria public works yard, just before 1 p.m. and found the fire in a conveyor belt system. The building’s sprinkler system had deployed and was keeping the blaze from spreading, said Mark Robertson, VFD Battalion Chief. read more >>