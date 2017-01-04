Carbon Pricing Pushes Gas Prices Higher in Ontario, Alberta

Drivers in Ontario and Alberta rang in the new year with higher gas prices, as provincial carbon pricing schemes came into effect.

In Calgary, the cost of gasoline rose on average three cents overnight, from 1.09/litre to about 1.12/litre, according to the websiteGasBuddy.com. In Toronto, prices also went up by about three cents, from around 1.10/litre to 1.13/litre.

The three-cents-per-litre increase means it now costs about $2 more to fill up a standard vehicle’s tank in those provinces. read more >>