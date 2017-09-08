Carbon Pricing Alone Can't Meet Canada's GHG Emission Reduction Targets

Carbon pricing will help Canada reduce emissions but the reductions will fall short of the government's goal of a 30 per cent reduction from 2005 levels by 2030, according to a joint report by The Conference Board of Canada and The Canadian Academy of Engineering. Trillions of dollars in investment spending on clean energy infrastructure and significant changes to the way Canadians consume energy will be needed to achieve deep emission reductions.

"Simply pricing carbon and moving away from fossil fuels are insufficient measures to achieve deep GHG emission reductions. And while technology and innovation will play a role in the long term, it can't get us to the 2030 target given the relatively short window available to develop and adopt these solutions," said Louis Thériault, Vice-President, Industry Strategy and Public Policy, The Conference Board of Canada. "Given that the required investment will be in the trillions of dollars, policy makers need to communicate to Canadians the scale of how this transformation will impact everyday lives." read more >>