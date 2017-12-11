Canadian Metals Recycler Sues Property Group

Mississauga, Ontario-based Attar Metals Inc. reportedly has filed a lawsuit against a property development company that acquired a former General Motors (GM) plant and that contracted with Attar Metals to share scrap metal and other revenue earned on the property.

An online news article by an Ontario-based publisher says Attar Metals has filed suit against the Ontario-based Bayshore Groups “seeking $15 million for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and conversion in the statement of claim,” according to the St. Catharines Standard report. read more >>