Canadian Debate over Burning Tires Versus Recycling Reignites with NS Proposal

 Lydia Sorflaten flips through decade-old clippings showing how she and her neighbours stopped a nearby cement plant from burning tires at a kiln 500 metres from their tranquil Nova Scotia lake.

But there's a news report on top of the pile from earlier this month that confirms their fight isn't over.

"It's very discouraging," the 72-year-old says as she sits at neighbour Ken Warren's dining room table, stacks of studies piled high.

"The people spoke. Where's the memory? How is this happening again?"

