Canadian Cities Worried over Coffee Pod Waste

Compostable coffee pods may be increasingly available on store shelves but some Canadian cities, including Toronto, say their waste systems aren’t yet able to process biodegradable versions of the popular single-serve java products.

The pods and their environmental impact went under the spotlight this week as a Progressive Conservative politician in Ontario introduced a private member’s bill that would, if passed, make it illegal to sell the products unless they are fully compostable. Retailers would get four years to take non-compostable pods off the market. read more >>