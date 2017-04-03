Canada to Host International Climate Change Meeting in Montréal

Canada is proud to host the 46th session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in Montréal, from September 3 to 9, 2017.

Hundreds of scientists and representatives from 195 countries will gather to advance the science of climate change and to decide the scope of the sixth IPCC assessment report. This report will provide the most up-to-date international scientific knowledge on climate change, and it will play an important part in supporting the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

The IPCC offers policymakers a comprehensive scientific assessment of climate change that helps us better understand the impacts, future risks, and options for adaptation and mitigation measures. This science is integral in making informed, evidence-based decisions on climate change.

The Government of Canada values the important work of the IPCC, and it has been a member since the IPCC's inception in 1988. Canada makes significant scientific contributions to the IPCC, with Canadian scientists holding leadership positions on the IPCC's scientific advisory body and Task Force on National Greenhouse Gas Inventories and serving as authors for IPCC reports. read more >>