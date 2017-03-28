Canada's Stock Market Watchdogs to Review Climate Change Public Disclosures

The regulators of Canada's stock markets are taking a fresh look at how publicly traded companies disclose the risks and financial effects associated with climate change.

The Canadian Securities Administrators, which represents the country's provincial and territorial stock regulators, says it wants to gather information on the current state of disclosure both at home and internationally.

Canadian publicly traded companies are required to disclose material risks, which may include the impact of climate change or other environmental matters. read more >>

