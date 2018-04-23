Canada opens online consultation to reduce plastic

× Expand Bill McDonald, Algalita Foundation / Heal The Bay Plastic

In an attempt to inform and develop a national strategy on reducing plastic waste, the federal government launched an online public consultation Sunday to kick the conversation into high gear.

The plastics consultation, announced on Earth Day, allows users to send comments online or by mail, presents an array of statistics about plastic waste, and poses various questions that users can tackle for a response.

Globally, it is estimated that people and companies throw away between $100 and $150 billion worth of plastic packaging each year.

“Share your ideas about how Canada can reduce plastic waste and marine litter, and help develop a federal-provincial-territorial approach to keep plastic within the economy and out of landfills and the environment,” the public consultation webpage states.

While marking Earth Day, Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, participated in a shoreline cleanup hosted by the Ecology Action Centre, the Friends of McNabs Island Society and Oceans North, in the seaside community of Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia, overlooking McNabs Island and Halifax Harbour. As plastics and other debris pollute shorelines across the country, Canada is encouraging citizens to take the time to care for their local marine areas and coastlines.

"Plastic products are polluting our oceans and waterways—not just in Canada but around the world,” announced Minister McKenna in a statement. “That's why Canada is taking action through this year's G7 and beyond, to keep plastics out of our oceans, waterways and landfills. I look forward to working with our partners here at home and our G7 counterparts and others abroad to make sure plastics are reused and recycled smartly in a way that benefits both our economy and our environment."

Throughout its G7 Presidency, Canada will advance global and domestic action on marine plastic litter and ocean preservation. Canada is working with G7 and G20 countries and others to reduce plastic waste and prevent marine litter from polluting our oceans. At the cleanup, Minister McKenna launched the G7 Shoreline Sweep Challenge, encouraging Ministerial counterparts from G7 nations to launch their own shoreline cleanup. Canadians are also invited to take part, and to send video and pictures of their own Shoreline Sweeps leading up to World Environment Day, on June 5.

Quick Facts