Can it, Halifax: residents say litter could be reduced with more public trash cans

It’s not only pretty flowers that pop up when the snow melts.

Readers have reacted in recent days to piles of garbage littering streets, properties and roadway. Some have also expressed dismay over the lack of municipal trash receptacles.

“One thing that has bothered me for years is the lack of trash containers in provincial parks during the ‘off’ season. Parks and beaches typically close from Thanksgiving Day to Victoria Day but people continue to use them year round,” Hugh Chisholm wrote in an email to Metro.

