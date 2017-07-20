Call2Recycle Campaign Spotlights Battery Recycling Safety

In response to safety-related and fire incidents involving hoverboards, cellphones, headphones and laptops traced to batteries, battery recycling organization Call2Recycle has launched the Charge Up Safety campaign.

The objective is to raise the awareness of safe collection and shipping practices among consumers, municipalities, retailers, sorters, processors and Call2Recycle employees. Call2Recycle collects and recycles single-use and rechargeable batteries under 11 lbs. (5 kgs) and has diverted approximately 130 million lbs. (59 million kgs) from landfills during the past 21 years. read more >>