Call for Recycling Technology to Support Refugee Camps in Syria and Elsewhere

In the wake of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Syria and elsewhere, a British design engineer who developed a mobile method to manage waste believes it’s now a life-line to growing numbers of refugee camps.

Design engineer, Andy Ive originally created the mobile recycling facility for the remotest desert locations of the Sahara, where make-shift camps sprang up around the oil and construction industry. Instructed to bury waste material in the sand, Ive instead invented a unit to minimise environmental impact.

Like those sites, the refugee camps are often hastily constructed, ill equipped, have limited resources, and are damaging to the surrounding sensitive eco systems. read more >>