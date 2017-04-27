California, Quebec and Ontario Push Forward with Cap-and-trade Program

Canadian and US political leaders vowed to press ahead with a joint cap-and-trade program involving California, Quebec and Ontario despite what some fear are mounting legal and political hurdles to establishing North American carbon market.

California and Quebec already hold joint auctions for carbon allowances as part of the Western Climate Initiative. Ontario, which launched a cap-and-trade program earlier this year and held its first auction in March, has pledged to link up with California and Quebec next year. The cross-border program is also seen as a critical plank in the Canadian government’s push for a national carbon-pricing plan to meet its target of reducing greenhouse gases by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. read more >>