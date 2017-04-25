Calgary Will Start Rolling out Green Cart Composting in June, Here's What You Need to Know

More than 300,000 homes across Calgary will receive green carts in the coming months when the city rolls out its residential food and yard waste composting program.

Five years after the city began testing compost services in four communities, and more than a decade after talk of a compost program first hit council’s radar, the green bins will be delivered to all single family homes on a quadrant by quadrant basis from mid June to late September.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Philippa Wagner, the city’s green cart implementation leader, on Thursday, posing beside a pile of dirt compost near the city’s still under construction compost facility. read more >>