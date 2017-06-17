Calgary Launches Bag in Bag Campaign

The City of Calgary ran a communications campaign from February 1 to March 31 to educate Calgarians about the proper way to recycle their plastic bags. For two months, the City reached out with bag in bag messaging to Calgarians through multiple avenues; in their utility bills, local papers and on social media. The materials recovery facility (MRF) in Calgary wants to accept plastic bags in bags. They do not want loose bags that can fly around, get stuck in other recyclables and jam the machinery. read more >>