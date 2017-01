A report that went to Metro Vancouver’s Zero Waste Committee this week shows that overall, in 2015, residents, businesses and industry generated less waste, sent less to landfills and recycled more that in the previous year.

In 2015, 1,982,137 tonnes of material from residents, businesses and industry were recycled or diverted from disposal in Metro Vancouver, which is 62 per cent of the waste material generated in the region. Recyclables included everything from asphalt to yard and food waste.

read more >>