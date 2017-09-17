Burk's Falls Nabs New Curb Side Garbage Pick up Contract

Burk’s Falls residents can now expect curb side pickup effective January 2018.

“We have had terrific service from our past contractors and the village crew but waste diversion and management are experiencing major changes with the new Waste Free Ontario Act,” said Reeve Cathy Still.

The village accepted a tender from Waste Connections Canada for curb side collection and disposal after it began researching alternatives to the current contract at the beginning of the year. Shared service discussions and the uncertainty of the future of the landfill site's extension being approved by the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Control brought the issue to the table.