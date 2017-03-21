British Columbians Strong Players in Secondhand Economy, Except in Vancouver

British Columbians are slightly more likely than other Canadians to deal in used items, according to the newly released Kijiji Second-Hand Economy Index. But the same cannot be said for Vancouverites, who are among the least likely to give durable goods a second chance to serve.

Canadians bought, sold, rented or donated an average of 78 used items last year — that’s 1.9 billion goods worth more than $29 billion, up $1 billion over 2015. The second-hand economy is strongest in Alberta and the Prairie provinces and weakest in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, the report says. read more >>