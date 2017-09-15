British Airways Plans to Turn Trash into Jet Fuel

British Airways has announced plans to create a set of waste plants that turn regular household garbage – or since we're talking about plans for the UK, rubbish – into jet fuel for its fleet. The plan, currently being assessed in collaboration with renewable fuels company Velocys, is part of a program designed to cut fleet-wide emissions in half by 2050.

The airline says its first waste-recycling plant will take "hundreds of tonnes of household waste" every year, saving it from landfill and converting it into clean-burning renewable fuel. The waste will include diapers – or rather, nappies – plastic food containers and chocolate bar wrappers. read more >>